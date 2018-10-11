These are the main culprits behind Perak food poisoning cases, says state exco

State Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan speaks to the press in Ipoh October 11, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

SERI ISKANDAR, Oct 11 — A total of 27 food poisoning cases have been reported in Perak from January to September this year, with school canteens a major contributor, said state Health Committee chairman A. Sivanesan.

He said 10 cases involved school canteens, restaurants and eateries (7), private residences (5), catering (two), individuals (two) and one institution of higher learning.

The number of food poisoning cases reported is just one less than for the whole of last year, Sivanesan told reporters after attending the State Level Food Safety Award Ceremony here.

“We didn’t see any improvement if comparing the number of cases recorded last year and this year.

“Investigation on the cases shows that the main factor which led to poisoning is due to the improper handling of food and raw materials, which were not kept at a standardised temperature,” he said.

Sivanesan said the state Health Department had checked 8,500 food premises from January to August this year, and 119 premises were ordered closed as they did not meet the cleanliness level set by the authorities.

“We also compounded 655 premises with a total amount of RM142,950,” he added.

Asked for an update on the mass food poisoning involving a laksa eatery, Sivanesan said no new cases have been reported.

“The Health Ministry is still finding out the cause of the poisoning and there are no new cases in Perak,” he said.

Earlier this week, two people died and 61 others fell ill after they ate at a laksa stall in Kupang, Kedah. The two fatalities and 16 out of the 61 are from Perak.

Health Department director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said yesterday 21 patients had been warded, while another 38 patients received outpatient treatment.

He added that stool samples tested positive for salmonella but dismissed claims on social media that the cause was iceberg lettuce, an ingredient in the dish.

Dr Noor Hisham said the department was still waiting for the results of the laboratory analysis on the food samples.