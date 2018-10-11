Jewel Changi Airport to feature A&W, Shake Shack, Pokemon Centre

Jewel Changi Airport to offer culinary experiences with views of lush landscaping and the 40m-tall majestic Rain Vortex. — Handout via TODAY

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 — The first permanent Pokemon Centre outside Japan and American fast-food chain Shake Shack will be among the prominent brands making their debut at Jewel Changi Airport when it opens in the first half of next year.

Old favourite A&W is returning as well, after exiting the country in the early 2000s, Jewel announced today as it unveiled its line-up of tenants.

Other brands include Swiss artisanal chocolatier Läderach, halal European restaurant El Fuego by Collin’s, Nike — which will open its largest outlet in South-east Asia — and Tiger Beer, which will open its first global flagship concept store Tiger Street Lab.

To date, close to 90 per cent of the S$1.7 billion (RM5.12 billion) mixed-use development’s retail space has been leased. The sprawling complex will feature more than 280 shops and eateries across seven storeys, with food and beverage operators making up more than 30 per cent of that.

Pokemon will open the brand’s only permanent retail store outside Japan. The Pokemon Centre Singapore will offer merchandise sold in Japan as well as items exclusively created for Jewel, such as Pokemon trading card games and toys.

At A&W, patrons will be able to dig into favourites such as the coney dog, curly fries and root beer float, while new items like the A&W cream cheese burger from Japan and golden aroma chicken from Indonesia will also feature on the menu. TODAY understands there are plans for the outlet to be halal-certified.

Meanwhile, Shake Shack diners can look forward to signature items like the ShackBurger, Shack-cago Dog, milkshake and crinkle-cut fries. It will be operated by South Korean food and beverage giant SPC Group.

“It is our vision for Jewel to be a unique destination like no other... We hope to showcase Singapore to the world, positioning it as the platform where local brands will be exposed to an international audience, while simultaneously bringing new and familiar global brands to Singapore,” said Jewel Changi Airport Devt’s chief executive officer Hung Jean.

Jewel will be directly integrated with Terminal 1 through the arrival hall, and linked to Terminals 2 and 3 through pedestrian bridges.

Visitors can also watch movies at Shaw Theatres, which will include 11 screens and an IMAX theatre. There will be 130 hotel rooms run by YOTELAIR Changi Airport as well.

Jewel will also have check-in facilities, a passenger lounge and Goods and Services Tax refund facilities.

Brands coming to Jewel Changi Airport