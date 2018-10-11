Goodwill ambassador Lisa Surihani more conscious now about acting roles

Lisa Surihani says it is important to select projects that don’t go against her principles. – Pictures by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 – Actress, activist and mum of two Lisa Surihani says she is now more cautious about choosing films that send out the right message.

The Goodwill Ambassador of Unicef Malaysia said it was important to be aware of the acting roles she agrees to take on now that she is dedicated to highlighting causes such as children’s rights.

“In the past, there have been projects that I closed one eye to, realising the kind of message that’s being sent out so now I’m more careful,” she said.

“Maybe before I was not mature enough in understanding the kind of scripts I was allowing myself to be involved in but now that I’m older and learning as I go along, I’ve become more cautious and conscious to ensure a film’s message doesn’t go against my principles.”

Since giving birth to her second child last year, Lisa is getting back into the grind of filming.

She recently wrapped up filming for a telemovie titled Aku Posmen and starred in drama series Alamatnya Cinta alongside her husband Yusry Abdul Halim of KRU fame.

The 32-year-old is spending time behind the camera since she and Yusry established a production company a year ago.

Lisa at the launch of Max Factor in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2018.

The actress said enjoys working and learning from her husband who has been in the industry since the early '90s.

“I’ve always been in front of the camera and Yusry has always been someone who is heavily part of the creative process,” Lisa told Malay Mail.

“I would like to say I’m his protégé at the moment and I hope we can direct together one day.”

Having been in show business since she was 11, Lisa said working behind the camera gives her a different form of satisfaction.

“It’s obviously less glamorous, even the income is very different,” she said.

“But I like it, maybe because I’m working closely with my husband and I love being able to detach from the dynamics of being a married couple to a working relationship.”

Malay Mail met with the actress yesterday at the launch of Max Factor where she was announced as brand ambassador.

Given her busy schedule, Lisa said she practises a basic beauty regime and makes sure she doesn’t leave her makeup on for too long.

“I try to keep to a discipline of not having makeup on for more than 11 hours, after which I refresh my face and reapply my makeup,” she said.