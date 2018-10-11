Putrajaya ordered to confirm if Lebanese jewellery sent to Rosmah seized by police

Wong said he wants the government to come back in two weeks’ time with an affidavit to confirm whether the 44 pieces of jewellery have been seized by the police. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The High Court here today ordered the government to file an affidavit to confirm whether 44 pieces of jewellery, worth US$14.79 million or almost RM60 million, which were allegedly sent to Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor by a Lebanese jeweller, had been seized by the police.

Judicial Commissioner Wong Chee Lin made the order after senior federal counsel Izham Marzuki, representing the government, told the court that they could not confirm if the 44 jewellery items were part of the 12,000-piece haul by the police from raids on premises linked to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

“I want the government to come back in two weeks’ time with an affidavit to confirm whether the 44 pieces of jewellery have been seized by the police and to seek the defendant (Rosmah) to help in identifying the items,” said Wong.

She said Rosmah was the best person to prove it.

“We are hoping for her to assist as she is the best person to identify the items,” said Wong and set two days, beginning March 4 next year for trial. — Bernama