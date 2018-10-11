Gobind: Cabinet fine with Sedition Act freeze, ball now in AG’s court

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo speaks at the Malaysiakini E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Summit in Seri Kembangan October 11, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SERI KEMBANGAN, Oct 11 — The federal Cabinet agreed yesterday that the Sedition Act should not be enforced pending its repeal, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said Cabinet members were wholly supportive when the proposal was made yesterday and hoped the attorney-general will take note of the development.

The AG has the full prerogative to decide prosecutions in the country, based on powers vested in him by the Federal Constitution.

“The decision was made that since we are going to abolish the Act, action under that Act should be suspended temporarily,” he told reporters at the Malaysiakini E-Commerce Entrepreneurship Summit.

The minister said the Cabinet’s decision will be communicated to Attorney-General Tommy Thomas for his action.

On Tuesday, Malaysian Bar president George Varughese reiterated his call for the government to immediately impose the moratorium pending the repeal.

Police have continued sedition arrests despite the pledged repeal, prompting questions over the ruling government’s sincerity in its promise to repeal the colonial-era law.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday that unpopular laws remain enforceable so long as they exist, but it was not immediately clear if he was referring to this law specifically or in general.