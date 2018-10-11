Ramkarpal wants Altantuya's killer extradited as soon as death penalty goes

Ramkarpal said abolishment of the death penalty would remove any further legal obstacle to Australia’s repatriation of Sirul. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The government must initiate the extradition of former police commando Sirul Azhar Umar from Australia once Malaysia abolishes the death penalty, said Bukit Gelugor MP Ramkarpal Singh.

The federal lawmaker and lawyer said the move would remove any further legal obstacle to Australia’s repatriation of Sirul, who was convicted here for the murder of Mongolian Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Australian law prohibits its government from sending any detainee to a destination where he may be put to death.

“Sirul’s sentence also ought to be reviewed and the harshest penalty ought to be imposed on him given the heinous nature of his crime.

“The government must make a formal request to Australia for the return of Sirul as soon as possible after Parliament abolishes the death penalty so that Sirul serves his sentence,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, de facto Law Minister Datuk Liew Vui Keong revealed that the Cabinet has agreed to abolish the death penalty and said this would be tabled as soon as the parliamentary session starting Monday.

However, Liew said Sirul’s extradition was not discussed in the same Cabinet meeting.

Ramkarpal also proposed today for a provision to be introduced in the new legislation to allow the judiciary to review existing death sentences individually with an eye on commutation.

He said it was necessary for the courts to have the leeway to substitute the death penalty previously given out with appropriate sentences.

“For instance, a person convicted for trafficking in a small amount of dangerous drugs ought not be given a lengthy prison sentence compared to a person convicted of murder,” he explained.

Ramkarpal said the abolition of the death penalty was a welcome development, saying the sentence was proven ineffectual as a deterrent to crime.