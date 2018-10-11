Anwar offers to give prison survival tips to Najib, Rosmah

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is greeted warmly by supporters during his election campaign at the Port Dickson Municipal Complex October 11, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

PORT DICKSON, Oct 11 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim made light of his previous stints in prison, saying he could now share survival tips with former leaders who may end up in his same cells.

Among those he said may be interested in his offer were former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the latter’s spouse, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor.

“I can give a briefing to those, if the court decides (that they are guilty), whoever it is, be it Rosmah or Najib, on how to live and survive in prison,’’ he said in apparent jest to around 300 people at a cooking event outside the Port Dickson Municipal Complex here today.

The Port Dickson by-election candidate was twice imprisoned for sodomy, and was granted a royal pardon for his second sodomy conviction.

Najib is facing over 30 counts of money laundering, abuse and breach of trust involving billions of ringgit allegedly linked to 1MDB while Rosmah is on trial for 17 counts of money laundering.

Today, Anwar said he was unbroken by his imprisonment and subsequent ridicule, and remained committed to his bid to reform Malaysia.

“The (past) government can incarcerate, ridicule or strip you naked but they cannot control the emotions or feelings of an individual.

“But even the prison guards who watch over me secretly sympathise with me and even supported Keadilan (PKR),’’ he said, in reference to the visit by some 60 wardens from the Sg Buloh Prison who came to support his Port Dickson campaign last week.

Anwar is facing six other candidates in the Oct 13 and must win to take the next step on his road to becoming the next prime minister.