Embrace your inner fashionista with these new Magnum ice creams

Each creation features Magnum’s signature velvety smooth ice cream encased in thick Belgian chocolate. — Pictures courtesy of Magnum

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — If you’ve got a passion for fashion and a sweet tooth to match, check out Magnum's latest offering.

Created in collaboration with Malaysian stylist Min Luna, the designs are based on four unique fashion styles for a deliciously edible treat.

The four themes are Starlet Queen, Pretty Powerful, Modest Luxe, and Sporty Chic, give a fun spin on Magnum’s all-time favourite ice creams — classic, Almond, White Almond, and Hazelnut Luxe.

The limited edition ice creams were created in collaboration with the stylist to the stars Min Luna.

According to Magnum, the collaboration is a reflection of the company’s ethos in taking 'serious pleasure' in bringing decadent and expertly-crafted ice cream to pleasure-seekers in Malaysia.

“Through these fashionable creations, we want Malaysians to embrace moments of pleasure that define and express their style, and encourage them to do what they love, every day,” said Unilever Malaysia senior marketing manager Shawn Tan.

Starlet Queen is inspired by opulence worthy of a queen and features a Magnum Classic ice cream adorned with silver dragees and silver edible foil, making it a dessert fit for the most glamorous individuals.

Meanwhile, Pretty Powerful combines Magnum’s Almond flavour with feminine elegance and strength to create a sweet treat blooming with pastel cheer.

For those who enjoy romantic sophistication, Modest Luxe is the perfect dessert with burnt orange and mustard yellow chocolate shards and a luxurious gold leaf accentuating the White Almond ice cream.

Sporty Chic is inspired by a sports headband with its vibrant red, yellow, white, and blue chocolate drizzles on a Hazelnut Luxe ice cream.

The four limited edition designs will be available until 30 Nov while stocks last at Magnum Pleasure Stores in IOI City Mall Putrajaya and IPC Shopping Centre Mutiara Damansara.

Each Magnum x Min Luna creation retails for RM12.90 each.

Magnum is also calling on Malaysian fashionistas to #TakePleasureSeriously for the opportunity to win a RM2,500 shopping spree with Min Luna herself.

From October 22 to November 11, all hopeful participants need to do is share a photo of themselves in a look that inspires moments of pleasure with a Magnum Classic, Almond, White Almond, or Hazelnut Luxe ice cream using the hashtags #MagnumMY and #TakePleasureSeriously.

For more information, visit Magnum Malaysia's Facebook page.