Sarawak-born Henry Golding to star alongside Kate Beckinsale, Matthew McConaughey

The scripts just keep pouring in for Henry Golding. — Picture via Instagram/Henry Golding

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — It looks like Hollywood’s latest Asian heartthrob will be returning to the silver screen once more.

Henry Golding will be starring in Guy Ritchie’s new film Toff Guys alongside Kate Beckinsale and Matthew McConaughey.

The plot explores the crossover between European “old money” and the present-day marijuana industry, depicting a British drug kingpin in his efforts to sell off his profitable empire to a family of Oklahoma billionaires.

Following his breakout role as Nick Young in Crazy Rich Asians, the actor has scored a slew of other gigs alongside Hollywood A-listers, most recently playing Sean in A Simple Favor playing in cinemas now which co-stars Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick.

Toff Guys, expected to begin shooting in England soon, is the latest addition to the list of upcoming projects for the 31-year-old which includes playing the lead role of Kit in British drama Monsoon and starring alongside Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke in romantic comedy Last Christmas.

The Sarawak-born lad began his career as a TV host of numerous programmes on 8TV, as well as ESPN Asia, Discover Channel Asia and BBCm before eventually getting his big break into Hollywood.

Crazy Rich Asians is now the highest-grossing rom-com of the 2010s having raked in more than US$170 million (RM706.4 million) since its release in August but Golding won't be stopping to rest anytime soon.