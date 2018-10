Search teams look for victims in the earthquake and liquefaction affected Balaroa neighbourhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, October 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

PALU, Oct 11 — Indonesian authorities today called off the search for thousands still believed missing since a powerful earthquake and tsunami devastated Palu city a fortnight ago, killing more than 2,000 people.

“The search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victims will end this afternoon,” SAR field director in Palu, Bambang Suryo, told AFP. — AFP