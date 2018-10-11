Cops still probing RM3 parking assault after attacker patches up with victim

A screenshot of a Facebook video showing a ‘Datuk’ assaulting a parking attendant at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Police have not dropped investigations into the assault of a parking attendant in a hotel here last month, allegedly by a director of a local investment firm with a “Datuk” title.

A police source confirmed with Malay Mail today that the case is still being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, despite apparent reconciliation between the aggressor and the victim.

The offence carries a maximum RM2,000 fine, and or a prison sentence of up to a year upon conviction.

“No, still investigating the case,” the source said when contacted.

The incident happened on September 18 in the carpark of an upscale hotel in the city but only blew up after a 77-second video clip from a security camera was posted on the internet and went viral.

In the clip, man whose face was clearly visible was seen roughing up the parking attendant inside a booth; grabbing, punching and even using a chair to assault the latter.

Viewers then used the internet to search for the identity of the assaulter whom they believe to be a “Datuk” directors of a local investment company specialising in telecommunications.

But, today a photograph of the purported “Datuk” and the victim started circulating on social media showing the two standing shoulder to shoulder and giving the thumbs up sign, suggesting they had resolved the issue.

Brickfields police chief Assistant Commissioner Ruslan Khalid said the incident had taken place on the morning of September 18 supposedly over an unpaid parking fee of RM3.

He said police have positively identified the suspect without disclosing details.

“The parking attendant was attacked and verbally assaulted by the suspect after he refused to raise the parking boom gate.

“The 31-year-old attendant had not raised the gate because the aggressor had refused to settle the RM3 parking fee,” Ruslan said.

He said the victim, who was not seriously injured except for several bruises, lodged a report over the incident on September 19.

Ruslan said police would bring the case up with the deputy public prosecutor before deciding on the next course of action.