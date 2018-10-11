Best Actress Sangeeta finds her knight in shining armour

K. Sangeeta first met Richard Bradbury during an interview session at BFM. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

PETALING JAYA, Oct 11 — Last year's Best Actress at Festival Filem Malaysia 29, K. Sangeeta, has found her knight in shining armour.

The actress, who made history by becoming the first actress of Indian origin to ever win the award for her portrayal of Cheryl Ann Fernando in Adiwiraku, told mStar Online she is currently dating BFM radio presenter Richard Bradbury.

“It started when the station called me over for an interview last year.

“I met him for the first time when he interviewed me, and we became friends after that.

“Me and Richard are currently in the process of getting to know each other better,” she said.

K. Sangeeta and Richard Bradbury was seen together at ABPBH on Sunday. — Picture via Instagram

Sangeeta and Bradbury, who were seen together at Putrajaya International Convention Centre attending the Anugerah Bintang Popular Berita Harian 31 (ABPBH) on Sunday, admitted that was their first date.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently waiting for a more challenging acting role like an antagonist.

“Maybe since I was the loving teacher Fernando in Adiwiraku, people cannot imagine me as an antagonist.

“But if given the chance, I would really want to play the bad guy for a change,” she said.

Born and bred in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, the actress had been acting in local Tamil productions since 2009.

Adiwiraku was her first role in a Malay movie which propelled her to stardom.