Sabah CM says took security into account in barter-trade move

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 11 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal told critics that he weighed security risks before deciding to resume barter trading between Sabah and its neighbours.

Shafie said that the state’s security council had studied the matter and was aware of new security measures that must be taken for barter trading with the Philippines and Indonesia to resume.

“I’ve met the authorities from Mindanao and Sulawesi and we have agreed on the need to upgrade. It is for everyone’s benefit that we increase security.

“It will be a joint effort, if the neighbours want this business to flourish, they also need to prioritise security. We are aware of the danger and we will be cautious. Security is of utmost priority,” he said when asked about calls to reconsider the decision.

Earlier this week, Shafie announced that barter trading will resume beginning January 1, 2019 in four ports — Sandakan, Tawau, Kudat and Lahad Datu — but with new standard operating procedures including tighter control on vessels and restriction on goods.

Barter trading was suspended by Sabah in April 2016 after a spate of kidnappings from Sabah’s waters, on fishermen on low moving vessels.

State Umno Youth chief Aziz Julkarnain said that risking Sabah’s multi-billion tourism industry was not worth the RM350 million a year in receipts from barter trading and called for a review of the decision.

According to a report, the suspension of the decades-old practice in 2016 caused major trade and job losses.

A survey among 11 businesses showed income losses of between RM1.68 and RM3.75 million.