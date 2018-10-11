DBKL: Indoor Oktoberfest events don’t need approval

KL mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan speaks to reporters after officiating the Kuala Lumpur Strata Community convention at the DBKL Training Institute October 11, 2018. — Picture Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Events to celebrate Oktoberfest do not require special approval from City Hall if conducted indoors by outlets already selling alcohol, said Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan today.

He said his agency has yet to receive applications to hold such events.

“There will no permission required if the event is held indoors as the outlets are already selling alcohol,” said Nor Hisham to reporters after officiating the Kuala Lumpur Strata Community convention themed ‘Strata Community: Joint Responsibility’ at the DBKL Training Institute.

“We will not allow for ostentatious display of banners and and other forms of advertising to promote the event,” he added

Yesterday, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad said the guidelines to organise the event include holding the function in a controlled area and to ensure that Muslims do not attend the event.

When asked about an Oktoberfest event being held in Mid Valley today, Nor Hisham clarified that the event would be held indoors and there was no “loud advertising” of the event.

Therefore, the event would be allowed to be held.

Last September, the annual Better Beer Festival, which had been held for five consecutive years, was cancelled after DBKL rejected the organisers’ application to hold the event, which would have been Malaysia’s largest craft beer festival.