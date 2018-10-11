MPC-World Bank collab for public consultation portal in the works, DPM says

Wan Azizah stressed that a regulatory governance system that is robust, accountable and transparent is an important building block in sustaining a dynamic and resilient economy in the face of a rapidly changing marketplace. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — A public consultation portal through a collaboration between the World Bank and the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) is in the pipeline to provide a tracking tool for better monitoring and evaluation of evidence-based and quality rule-making, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“Enhancement of public consultation and citizen engagement across the regulatory cycle for a wider outreach to stakeholders and affected parties will boost transparency, inclusiveness and trust in government rule-making processes,” she said at the opening of the National Convention on Good Regulatory Practices (GRP) 2018 here today.

She stressed that a regulatory governance system that is robust, accountable and transparent is an important building block in sustaining a dynamic and resilient economy in the face of a rapidly changing marketplace.

Dr Wan Azizah said that as promised in Buku Harapan, which contains the Pakatan Harapan election manifesto, the MPC and the Special Task Force to Facilitate Business (Pemudah) will be given more authority and provisions to conduct a comprehensive study on regulatory burdens faced by the industries.

Stressing that Malaysia is still business-friendly even after a 60-year-old government has changed, Dr Wan Azizah said she conveyed this message to Indonesia during her one-day visit to the republic last Tuesday.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the government will continue to focus on reforming the country’s economic structure so that Malaysia’s productivity improves.

“In this regard, we (Malaysia) need to ensure our competition policy framework is robust through an effective regulatory governance infrastructure,” she said.

At the event, Dr Wan Azizah also launched the Report on Modernisation of Regulations 2018, the second biennial report since 2016 to inform stakeholders on the improvements and progress achieved in the implementation of GRP.

The one-day convention, on the theme ’Better Regulations, Enhance Productivity’, attracted 1,500 participants, including members of the trade industries, government officials and foreign delegates. — Bernama