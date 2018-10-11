Don’t let Anwar be foiled a second time, DAP leader tells PD

Ramasamy called Dr Mahathir a gentleman and expressed confidence that the latter will honour the agreement for Anwar to succeed him. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 11 — Port Dickson voters must ensure Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s victory in this weekend’s poll to ensure his path to become prime minister is not blocked again, said DAP’s P. Ramasamy.

He said this was the consensus within Pakatan Harapan that Anwar succeeds Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“So the by-election is part of the process. How can he (Anwar) be the prime minister without following the proper process?’’ he said during a meet and greet event with the local Indian community at the K.R Mani Curry House here today.

“Do not let Anwar be lied to twice by the ebb and flow of politics,’’ he said.

He called Dr Mahathir a gentleman and expressed confidence that the latter will honour the agreement for Anwar to succeed him.

Anwar is facing six other candidates in the Port Dickson by-election on Oct 13.