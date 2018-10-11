DPM: Mental health problems to affect 40pc Malaysians

A 2017 survey by the Health Ministry found 18,336 Malaysians out of 273,203 screened were facing various levels of stress that caused them to suffer mental health problems. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — An estimated 40 per cent of Malaysians will suffer mental health problems in their lifetime, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

She said that a 2017 survey by the Health Ministry found 18,336 Malaysians out of 273,203 screened were facing various levels of stress that caused them to suffer mental health problems.

“Out of this total, 11,811 people suffer from mild emotional stress, moderate moderation of 3,680 and 1,682 severe stress,” she said in her speech to mark World Mental Health Day 2018 here.

