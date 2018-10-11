Cabinet decision to abolish death penalty a historic move — Hakam

OCTOBER 11 — Hakam applauds the decision by the Cabinet yesterday to abolish the death penalty in all our laws at the next sitting of Parliament scheduled for this month. It is truly a historic decision in fulfilment of the PH government’s commitment in its manifesto (Promise 27).

The arguments against maintaining the death penalty have been canvassed worldwide.

A death penalty is irreversible. There have been cases where the wrong people have been sentenced to death for a variety of reasons — including poor quality defence. Thus are innocent lives put at risk.

Since the reinstatement of the death penalty in the United States in 1976, 138 innocent men and women have been released from death row, including some who came within minutes of execution. No such research has been conducted in Malaysia.

Secondly, scientific studies have consistently failed to demonstrate that executions deter people from committing crime. Indeed countries without the death penalty have even shown a lower murder rate than those with death penalty.

Thirdly, although there may be passages in some religious texts to the contrary, by and large all religions are grounded in a deep sense of compassion for fellow human beings.

Fourthly, it relieves judges and the state from being the ones who have to order the snuffing out the lives of others.

Fifthly, there are better alternatives of punishment such as life imprisonment with a prospect of parole — which provides an opportunity for rehabilitation.

Sixthly, there may be a better way to help the families of murder victims. Undoubtedly, they undergo a great sense of loss and are traumatised. But the execution of another does not help them heal nor does it end their pain; it may even prolong the agony of the family. Perhaps there are other ways the state can help such families especially of murder victims — such as the provision of funds now being used for the costly process of executions.

Ultimately, it infuses our criminal justice system with values that upholds life and proves our country’s love for its citizenry — no matter how and where and when they have gone wrong.

