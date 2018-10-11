French Montana and Drake share fashion-forward video for ‘No Stylist’

A screengrab from French Montana’s ‘No Stylist’ featuring Drake. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — French Montana features his collaborator Drake, along with cameos from A$AP Rocky, Young Thug and many more, in his new video for No Stylist.

The rapper released his highly anticipated Drake-featuring track No Stylist last month and has now followed that up with a clip that is set in his hometown of the Bronx.

French Montana is seen at several lavish locations and is joined by Drake backstage at a fashion show over the course of the clip, in which we see cameos from a number of famous faces, including Slick Rick, A$AP Rocky, Cam’ron, Young Thug, Luka Sabbat of Grown-ish and fashion icon Dapper Dan.

The fashion-centric clip is directed by Glenn Michael and Christo. — AFP-Relaxnews