Anwar says in ‘trouble’ if PD thinks he’s already won

PORT DICKSON, Oct 11 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said his victory in the Port Dickson by-election is not assured and cautioned supporters against presuming they could safely skip this Saturday’s poll.

Anwar, who is contesting against six others in the by-election, said complacency among local voters could jeopardise his chances.

“Don't say I have won; if you think that way, then I am in trouble. Please come out and vote,’’ he said to a crowd of some 70 people during a meet-and-greet event with the local Indian community at the KR Mani Curry House here today.

Anwar also urged voters to cast their ballots early as rain was likely in the afternoon of October 13.

Anwar then reiterated his intention to be a part of the Port Dickson “family” and vowed to do his best to serve the area’s residents.

“I can’t promise you everything but I pledge to do my best to ensure justice for all,’’ he said.

The Port Dickson by-election will see some 75,770 registered voters deciding the outcome of race come Saturday.