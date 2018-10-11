Rais Yatim: Why have manifesto if you don't deliver?

Tan Sri Rais Yatim speaks at Universiti Malaya, Kuala Lumpur September 21, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

PORT DICKSON, Oct 11 — A manifesto is a responsibility for voters and cannot be simply set aside by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, said Negeri Sembilan Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim.

He said the manifesto served as the basis that would help voters to make their choice in an election.

Therefore, he said, if most of the manifesto could not be realised, the PH government would be criticised by the people.

“If the manifesto cannot be implemented, PH should for a special panel to review the manifesto ...what is important is for the people to know that it (manifesto) is being studied.

“Otherwise, what’s the point of having a manifesto,” he told reporters when met here tonight.

Recently, former International Trade and industry Minister Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz was reported to have expressed her frustration with Pakatan Harapan for not allowing Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to also assume the role of education minister by sticking to its election manifesto.

She also cautioned the new government that it risked losing power if it could not make key decisions by being encumbered by its manifesto pledges. — Bernama