Activist Fahmi Reza finally free from prosecution over Najib clown sketch

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The prosecution today withdrew charges against graphic artist Fahmi Reza, who was convicted under the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 over a clown caricature of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Fahmi — who had appealed to the High Court against his conviction by the Sessions Court in Ipoh that had sentenced him with one month’s imprisonment and a RM30,000 fine for uploading “false” content with intent to offend others — said the prosecution did not want to continue the case.

“After more than two years of fighting this baseless prosecution and trial, finally I have been freed from charges under #AktaSakitHati in relation to the Najib clown face picture. The KL #clowntrial is finally over!” Fahmi posted on Facebook.

“This is a victory for freedom of expression and freedom of the people to criticise the powers-that-be through the weapons of art and satire.”

Last February, Fahmi raised the RM30,000 for his fine through crowdfunding.

Fahmi’s clown caricature of Najib was one of the main symbols of dissent against Barisan Nasional that later lost the 2018 election to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The new PH government recently said it would amend Section 233 of the CMA — the provision that had been used against Fahmi and other government critics — even though PH’s election manifesto had promised to repeal such repressive laws.