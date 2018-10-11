Normani teases Sam Smith, Calvin Harris collaborations

Normani poses backstage at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — Normani disclosed details about her upcoming music in interviews at the AMAs, revealing some big-name collaborations and letting fans know she has something new coming tomorrow.

Speaking to Billboard, she revealed that she has collaborations in the works with British singer Sam Smith and with DJ Calvin Harris.

“We definitely laid some vocals down, I will say that,” she said about her work with Smith.

But it is the Harris collaboration that fans can expect to hear first, with Normani indicating that their joint track will be dropping “in the next few days”.

In another interview, with E!, the former Fifth Harmony member said she’ll have new music out tomorrow, suggesting that her collaboration with Harris will indeed be out before week’s end.

Earlier this month, Normani first teased what she called a “really huge” collaboration while talking on the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast. At the time, she said she’d been working with a male singer whom she described as a “close friend” and one of the “greatest vocalists of this time right now.”

Normani’s debut solo album was announced back in April and has yet to get a release date. — AFP-Relaxnews