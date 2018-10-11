Three strong quakes hit across the world just hours apart

A teddy bear hangs next to earthquake and tsunami damaged property along the waterfront in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia October 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Strong earthquakes struck parts Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Russia mere hours apart this morning.

A magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck the northeastern coast of East Java shortly before 3am, with local news reports stating three people have been killed by collapsing buildings.

The earthquake’s tremors were felt as far as the holiday island of Bali, where locals and tourists were woken up by the sensation.

Meanwhile a magnitude 7.0 earthquake also affected Papua New Guinea, striking shortly before 5am.

No damage has been reported, but PNG officials said they could not contact villages closest to the quake’s epicentre.

Two aftershocks measuring higher than 5.0 followed the main quake.

A 6.8 earthquake also took place at the Kuril Islands in the southern parts of Russia around 4.16am Pacific Time, resulting in major tremors across the region.

The town of Severo-Kurilsk felt up to 4.0 of the quake, but only sustained minor damages with no reported casualties.

The quake was later downgraded to magnitude 6.3.