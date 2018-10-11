Round 4: MACC brings Zahid in for more questioning

Today marks the fourth time the MACC has summoned him over the case in which he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 11 — After his eight-hour grilling by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has returned for further questioning over alleged funds misappropriation at a charity run by his family.

The former deputy prime minister and current Umno president arrived at 9.15am wearing a black plaid batik shirt and in a white Lexus SUV.

He smiled briefly upon exiting the car, before heading straight to the lobby’s reception counter.

Today marks the fourth time the MACC has summoned him over the case in which he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.

In July, Ahmad Zahid was grilled for about seven hours by investigators over the case.

Ahmad Zahid in a Twitter post on Monday had said that he would give his full cooperation to MACC regarding the probe.