Is this the end of the road for Deciem?

TORONTO, Oct 11 — Skincare brand Deciem is ceasing operations, according to its founder Brandon Truaxe.

The news was revealed via a video posted to the company’s Instagram page on Tuesday, in which Truaxe announces: “This is the final post of Deciem. We will shut down all operations until further notice.” The somewhat confusing clip goes on to reference “major criminal activity” involving Deciem team members, and is accompanied by a lengthy caption pointing the finger at everyone from Brad Pitt to George Clooney.

The move will come as a shock for fans of the cult-status company, which is best known for its skincare brand The Ordinary and which counts Estée Lauder Companies as a minority investor. According to WWD, several of the brand’s physical stores have also shut their doors. “We are deeply concerned by the material that has recently been posted on social media and will defend our right as a minority investor,” an Estée Lauder Companies spokesperson told WWD, following the video’s publication.

This is not the first time that Truaxe has courted controversy with his unconventional social media activity — earlier this year, the beauty mogul was criticised for erratic communication messages, and for insulting fans online. — AFP-Relaxnews