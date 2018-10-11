Malay Mail

Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano join ‘Project Runway’ reboot

Karlie Kloss attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York, June 5, 2017. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — Supermodel Karlie Kloss will host and executive produce the popular fashion reality show, while fashion designer Christian Siriano will mentor the contestants.

Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia will return as a judge, along with fashion designer Brandon Maxwell and journalist and former Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth.

Kloss and Siriano (who won the show’s fourth season) will replace Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, who left the show for a new fashion-related reality show at Amazon.

Project Runway will return to its original home on Bravo after a stint on Lifetime. The series is currently in pre-production and will premiere in 2019.

“As someone who grew up watching Project Runway, I could not be more excited to host and produce a series that provides a platform to aspiring American designers as they pursue their creative and entrepreneurial dreams,” said Kloss. — AFP-Relaxnews

