Camila Cabello drops ‘Consequences’ video featuring Dylan Sprouse

Camila Cabello poses backstage at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California October 19, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — A day after revealing her new orchestral version of Consequences to the world, Camila Cabello has taken the lid off its dreamy video featuring Dylan Sprouse.

The singer dropped her track on Tuesday, revealing the final single from her debut album Camila, then premiered it live at the American Music Awards yesterday.

The video was not far behind. Cabello teased the clip on Instagram on Tuesday, writing, “when i was thinking of what i wanted for the video for this song, i thought of how it felt trying to let someone go. seeing the memories and traces of them in every familiar place.”

Yesterday, she shared further insight in a tweet in which she announced the video’s release.

“my videos are pretty much what the inside of my brain looks like. this is what it looked like in my brain while i was trying to move on,” she said.

The video, featuring actor Dylan Sprouse as her lost love, is out on YouTube now. — AFP-Relaxnews