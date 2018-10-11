Laksa stall operator will assist probe on deadly food poisoning

Since Tuesday, 42 cases of food poisoning have occurred due to what the Health Ministry believes to be contaminated laksa. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — The owner of the laksa kebok stall believed to have caused the food poisoning that killed two people in Baling, Kedah, said he hopes for a fair outcome.

Daud Ismail, 51, said he will continue to cooperate with all sides for his business, which is his main source of income.

“Everytime the health department officers conduct checks and investigations I always give as much cooperation as possible,” Harian Metro reported him as saying.

Daud said he gave them full access to conduct their examinations in the kitchen, the laksa-making spot, and the spot where he cooks the laksa’s gravy.

“Since the incident went viral on social media, I have not been threatened by anyone and instead many friends and customers continue to support me.

“I have been doing this for years and will continue to do so. The health authorities have already placed up notices for me to temporarily close until the chemistry lab’s food test results are out,” Daud, who has been running his business since 2002, said.

A regular, Haslina Abd Wahab, 34, from Pulai, said she frequents the stall especially during the fasting month.

“It was shocking to read of the food poisoning, after having eaten there.

“All this time eating at the stall, I have never experienced any side effects. But I will leave it to the authorities to finish their investigations and decide,” Haslina said.

Since Tuesday, 42 cases of food poisoning have occurred due to what the Health Ministry believes to be contaminated laksa.