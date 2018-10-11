Malay Mail

See Chvrches’ nostalgic video for ‘Graffiti’

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches performs onstage during the Boston Calling Music Festival in Boston September 26, 2015. — AFP pic
LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — Chvrches tell a story of young love in their new video for Graffiti.

As the video opens, scenes of innocent romance play out, as a boy and girl ride a bike together on a sunlit path, share a tire swing and lounge dreamily beneath a tree.

Later in the video, the same girl and boy share headphones as they listen to music on a bedroom floor and play with nostalgic toys such as a snow globe and an old camera.

In a final scene, the two, appearing slightly older, dance in a barn as the earlier scenes flash by.

Graffiti appears on Chvrches’ latest album, Love is Dead, which they released in May. — AFP-Relaxnews

