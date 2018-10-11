Cardi B, Selena Gomez feature in DJ Snake video for ‘Taki Taki’

A screengrab from DJ Snake’s ‘Taki Taki’ that features Selena Gomez, Ozuna and Cardi B. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 11 — DJ Snake has released a video for his track Taki Taki featuring himself, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Ozuna as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world.

The chart-topping reggaeton track dropped less than two weeks ago and is already getting a new boost with the release of the Colin Tilley-directed clip.

In it, all four artists are seen in different settings, with Cardi B getting a red and fiery environment while Gomez delivers her verse in a lush wonderland.

Taki Taki is currently the most-streamed track globally on Spotify. — AFP-Relaxnews