Italy bridge collapses in heavy rain

This handout aerial picture taken and released by the Guardia di Finanza on October 10, 2018 shows a road bridge that collapsed after torrential rain caused a river to break its banks in Capoterra, near Cagliari, Sardinia. — AFP pic

SARDINIA, Oct 11 — Part of a highway bridge on the Italian island of Sardinia has been swept away as a result of heavy rains, firefighter footage showed yesterday

The road had been closed to traffic earlier after a sink hole opened up, but the collapse of the bridge across a swollen river effectively cut the highway in two.

No vehicles were on the road at the time.

Italy’s creaking infrastructure has come under fresh scrutiny following the collapse in bad weather of a bridge in Genoa in August, killing 43 people.

That disaster was the latest in a string of such collapses in Italy, where roads and bridges are showing the effects of a faltering economy. — AFP