Bali rattled by quake ahead of Dr M’s visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 11 — Indonesia’s Bali and Java islands were hit by a magnitude 6 earthquake early this morning, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).

Bali is hosting the inaugural Asean Leaders’ Gathering today, which Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is due to attend.

The quake already killed three people in Java, but no deaths have yet been reported in Bali.

When contacted, Wisma Putra officials said the prime minister's travel plans were unchanged and that he is still due to depart for Bali this afternoon with a delegation that includes wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali and Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, among others.

Residents in some areas of the tourist island were forced to temporarily evacuate their homes.

Aside from the Asean event, Bali is also due to host the International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s respective annual meetings this week.

The island also remains under a volcano watch as Mount Agung there continues to be active.