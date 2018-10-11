No hub necessary: The Made-for-Google light bulbs that automatically pair via Bluetooth

The smart lightbulbs by GE that don't require a hub. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 11 ― GE recently upgraded its C by GE smart lightbulb line into one that doesn't require a hub. To get started, you only need a bulb, a Google Home or Google Home Mini device, and the Google Home app.

Installing smart light bulbs that can be scheduled and turned off with voice commands just got easier. GE has updated its C range to be “Made for Google,” and no hub is required.

With the Google Pixel Event on Tuesday came a plethora of new products that were both unveiled at the presentation and revealed on the sidelines. GE's smart C line light bulbs are one of those less showy, but no less exciting, new products.

For the first time, smart bulbs can pair automatically by Bluetooth with Google Home devices and appear on your Google Home app without the middleman. The lights can be scheduled with either that or GE's own C by GE app. When it comes down to it, the set-up process just consists of getting the smart bulbs and screwing them in. In the time it takes for you to replace your bulbs, you'll be able to control all with your voice and programme them to turn on and off with your personal schedule.

You can get the new GE C-Life bulbs in a kit which includes a Google Home Mini and smart bulb for US$55 (RM228), already paired. If you already have a Google Home device, you can snag the two-packs of either day or night bulbs for US$25 and US$35, respectively. All standalone bulbs from the C by GE line will feature this Google Assistant compatibility as of October 22. ― AFP-Relaxnews