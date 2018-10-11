Police: Gunung Kenderong unsafe for climbers due to landslides

Police cautioned climber against scaling Gunung Kenderong due to landslides. — Picture via Facebook

IPOH, Oct 11 — Police have warned people against climbing Gunung Kenderong in Gerik due to risk of landslides.

Gerik district police chief Superintendent Ismail Che Isa said there were also incidents of toppled trees.

“This was due to rain of late. There were landslides especially at climbing tracks,” he said in a statement here.

Ismail added that campsite areas were also affected.

“Landslide also occured at entry into the campsite.”

“Hence, Gunung Kenderong is not safe for climbing activities now due to the high risk,” he added.

The Forestry Department has been informed of the matter so that further action can be taken, added Ismail.