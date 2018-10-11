Enough is enough, unblock Cuba — Lee Yew Meng

OCTOBER 11 — On October 31, it will be the 26th time that the resolution to lift the Cuban embargo by the United States will be tabled and undoubtedly passed.

This blockade is in clear violation of the Charter of the United Nations and of International Law. And as expected, only two nations will vote against it, namely US and Israel, and perhaps another two or three abtensions (usually from island states which have just received US aid).

With 193 member nations, the result will be 191-2 or 189-2-2, or thereabouts. Nothing happens as there are no enforcement mechanisms.

A brief background

The US embargo against Cuba was first imposed in 1958 on the sale of arms by President Dwight Eisenhower. Two years later it extended to all exports except food and medicine after US owned industries were nationalised without compensation.

Fidel Castro was at the helm by 1959, having overthrown the Batista regime. And on February 7, 1962, the embargo had included almost every imaginable produce.

During the Cold War era, Cuba was virtually adopted by the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics). After the Bay of Pigs (a CIA sponsored botched military invasion by Cuban exiles), Cuba agreed that USSR place nuclear missiles on the island as a deterrent to any future invasion.

The consequence was the October 16-28 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, which could have become a full-scale nuclear war. USSR withdrew the missiles and the US promised not to invade Cuba.

In 1977, President Jimmy Carter allowed the relaxation of US travel restrictions but in 1982, President Ronald Reagan re-establishes the travel ban and tightens trade sanctions.

In 2015, the normalisation of US-Cuba diplomatic relations began under the watch of President Barack Obama. Hilary Clinton (likely Democrat presidential nominee then) called Republican rivals to stop approaching foreign policy through “an outdated Cold War lens.”

She continued that the Cuban people have waited long enough for progress to come and the embargo needs to go once and for all. The US must replace with a smarter approach that empowers the Cuban private sector, Cuban civil society and the Cuban-American community to spur progress and show the Cuban government that an alternative leadership style can be workable. Gosh, she would have been a terrific president.

By the end of 2017, all the “loosening” were re-tightened with the Donald Trump administration.

To note is that the Berlin Wall (separating East and West Germany) had collapsed in November 1989. And the USSR was dissolved in December 1991, meaning the “godfather” of Cuba was no more. The Iron Curtain and Cold War metaphors were footnotes by 1992.

Meanwhile in Cuba

All the protagonists leading and the maintaining the embargo, i.e. Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon, Ford, Carter, Reagan, Bush Snr, Clinton and Bush Jnr on the one side, Fidel and Raul Castro in the middle, and Krushchev, Brezhnev, Andropov, Chernenko and Gorbachev on the other side, have passed on or retired.

The Cuban people continue to suffer.

Some imports and exports with US beat the system through third countries, meaning Cuba will pay more and earn less. Other nations too go through this route to avoid “penalties” when they trade with US.

Renowned healthcare and medical research

There is no private healthcare in Cuba, as all hospitals and clinics are government-run and treatments are free. Medication is charged because of the costly imported ingredients for local manufacture.

For Ambassador Ibete Hernandez, seeing a doctor back home involves just a short walk from her home.

They have a programme called El Medico De La Familia or The Family Doctor, where a few doctors are assigned to each housing community. House calls are common for the infirmed. The Cuban ambassador to Malaysia Ibete Hernandez says it’s just walking distance to see her doctor back home.

Their patient to doctor ratio is 155:1, the lowest in the world. It is 396:1 in US, 921:1 in India and 600:1 in Malaysia. Cuba graduates three times the number per capita of doctors compared to the US. Yearly, more than 5,000 medical graduates are from overseas.

Cuba’s most valuable export is not its sugar or cigars but its healthcare expertise of doctors and nurses. And they participate regularly in medical aid missions during international crises like earthquakes, disease outbreaks and other calamities.

Some examples of their medical research prowess include the drug that can reduce amputations arising from diabetic foot ulcer by as much as four times.

There’s also the vaccine that can retard the growth of lung cancer cells and others that address the reduction of cholesterol levels and the progression of Alzheimer’s.

Education is free from primary to university levels and imported books are charged but on a subsidised rate.The literacy rate among men is 99.7 per cent and women 99.8 per cent. In Malaysia, it is 96.2 per cent and 93.2 per cent respectively.

A UN agency reported that the six-decade financial and trade embargo would have cost Cuba’s economy US$130 billion (RM540 billion).

Postscript

Seems that the US’s reason for this continued blockade is their desire that Cuba democratise their system of government. From what I know, they already hold elections right down to council representations but not the way as practised in the West.

Theirs is a one-party system — Communist Party of Cuba, much like in China. It is a socialism infused ideology rather than the Leninist-styled communism, which is dead and castrated.

If the entire free world, especially US, which were staunchly anti-communism could drop Formosa (now Taiwan) for China, why is the US so dead set with Cuba?

This continued blockade is not just unjust to Cuba but also the rest of the world. They must be allowed to share their healthcare advances for all humankind.

Enough is enough!

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is CEO of Genovasi d.school.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.