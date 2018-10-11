Hurricane Michael claims first fatality in Florida

A downed tree and power lines block a road during Hurricane Michael in Panama City Beach, Florida, October 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

TALLAHASSEE, Oct 11 — Hurricane Michael has killed one person in northern Florida, an official in Gadsden County west of the state capital Tallahassee told AFP, giving the first confirmed death from the powerful storm.

There is “one hurricane-related fatality”, said Olivia Smith, public information officer for the Gadsden County Board of County Commissioners, adding that the incident was “debris-related. There was a tree involved”.

She could not say what time the death occurred or give any details about the victim.

Smith said the situation was dangerous even for emergency personnel.

“We’ve been very cautious with sending our first responders out right now,” she said, after Michael made landfall as a raging Category 4 hurricane that toppled trees and power lines. — AFP