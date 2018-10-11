Indonesian navy releases detained trawler

The Indonesian navy had detained the Malaysian trawler about 25 nautical miles from Pangkor Island on Monday. ― Reuters pic

BERUAS, Oct 11 — The Indonesian navy has returned a Malaysian trawler costing RM1.3 million which it detained about 25 nautical miles from Pangkor Island on Monday.

The four-crew members on board including a Thai skipper, aged 39 to 50 years, were also freed.

Royal Malaysian Navy Maritime Security and Control Division director Rear Admiral Datuk Mohd Aliyas Hamdan said the matter was resolved after negotiations between RMN and the Indonesian navy.

He said the trawler was detained in overlapping waters and the fact that the trawler had an Automatic Identification System helped.

Meanwhile, the boat’s owner Khor Hooi Chin, 37, said he was relieved to get the boat back and that the crew were safe. — Bernama