Teens found dead in car with engine running

KINABATANGAN, Oct 11 — Two youths were found dead in a car with the engine still running by the roadside in Kampung Jaya Baru near here, yesterday.

Kinabatangan district police chief Supt A. Sahak Rahmat said the victim identified as Mohd.Fitri Bin Haimin, 19, from Bukit Mas Palm Oil Workers Housing, Lahad Datu and the other victim known as Mohd Helmi Bin Muhammad, 19, from Kampung Desa Bajau, Peringkat 3, Jalan Tengah Nipah, Lahad Datu.

He said the police were informed by a member of the public at 11.46am about a car with two men sleeping in it, parked by the roadside at Kilometre 80 Jalan Kinabatangan-Lahad Datu.

A police team went to the scene and found a white Proton Myvi car parked by the roadside with the engine on and the two men were found lying down in the front seats and did not respond even after several knocks on the windows and doors of the vehicle, he said in a statement, tonight.

A. Sahak said a team from the Kinabatangan Fire and Rescue Department had to force the door open. Initial investigation found no physical injuries on both victims and a medical officer from Kinabatangan Hospital confirmed the men dead.

Both bodies were sent to the Kinabatangan Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Sandakan, due to a misunderstanding with her mother, a girl drank liquid detergent in an incident at the Batu 12 People’s Housing Programme near here yesterday.

Sandakan district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said they received a report from Duchess of Kent Hospital here about the 20-year-old girl who was taken to the hospital's Emergency division at about 9.50am.

He said preliminary investigations found that the incident started when the girl was reprimanded by her mother, to respect her boyfriend’s family coming from Sarawak.

Speaking to reporters here today, he said the girl felt very distressed and drank about 20ml of liquid detergent, and her parents took her to the Duchess of Kent Hospital after she complained of stomach ache and vomiting. — Bernama