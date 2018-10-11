Matuidi out of Iceland friendly, says France coach Deschamps

Blaise Matuidi has a thigh problem and is ruled out of France's upcoming friendly against Iceland. ― Reuters pic

GUINGAMP (France), Oct 11 ― World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi has been ruled out of France's upcoming friendly against Iceland with a thigh problem, coach Didier Deschamps confirmed yesterday.

France face Iceland in the Brittany town of Guingamp today before hosting Germany five days later, having come away from Munich with a scoreless draw in their Nations League competition opener last month.

Deschamps remains confident Juventus midfielder Matuidi will shake off the niggle in time for Tuesday's clash at the Stade de France in Paris.

“He won't be used tomorrow, but there won't be any problem for Tuesday,” said Deschamps.

Matuidi, who has not trained with the France squad this week, hobbled off at half-time of Juve's 2-0 win at Udinese in Serie A on Saturday. ― AFP