Turkish paper names 15 Saudis in Khashoggi case

A combo of frame grabs created on October 10, 2018 and taken off a police CCTV video allegedly shows members of a group of Saudi citizens that Turkish police suspect of being involved in Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance, October 2, 2018. — AFP pic

ISTANBUL, Oct 11 — Turkey’s pro-government newspaper Sabah said yesterday it had identified a 15-member intelligence team it said was involved in the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi was last seen a week ago entering the consulate in Istanbul to get documents related to his forthcoming marriage.

His fiancée, waiting outside, said he never emerged and Turkish sources said they believe Khashoggi, a prominent critic of Saudi policies, was killed inside the mission.

A Turkish security source had previously told Reuters that a group of 15 Saudi nationals, including some officials, arrived in Istanbul and entered the consulate on October 2, the same day Khashoggi was there, and later left the country.

Sabah newspaper published the names and years of birth of 15 Saudis it said arrived at Istanbul’s Ataturk airport on October 2.

Twelve of them arrived early on the Tuesday, based on photos captured at passport control which it published. The 15 departed at four different times, Sabah reported.

It did not say how it obtained the pictures and data. — AFP