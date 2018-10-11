Trump calls stock selloff 'a correction,' says Federal Reserve is 'crazy'

US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota October 4, 2018. — Reuters pic

ERIE, Oct 11 — US President Donald Trump said yesterday's stock market selloff was in fact a long awaited “correction,” and that the Federal Reserve, which has been raising US interest rates, has gone “crazy.”

Trump's use of the word “correction” to describe the selloff could be significant. A stock market correction is defined as a fall of at least 10 per cent from the high point of the last 52 weeks.

“Actually it’s a correction that we've been waiting for a long time, but I really disagree with what the Fed is doing,” Trump told reporters before a political rally in Pennsylvania.

“I think the Fed has gone crazy,” Trump said.

US stocks tumbled yesterday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow marking their biggest daily declines since February 8, and technology stocks were at the centre of the carnage as rising US Treasury yields sent investors fleeing from risky assets.

US long-dated Treasury yields rose again in extension of a trend over the last few weeks fuelled by solid US economic data that reinforced expectations of multiple interest rate hikes over the next 12 months. — Reuters