Penélope Cruz is the face of Chanel’s Cruise 2018-2019 campaign

Penelope Cruz was named a Chanel brand ambassador in July. — AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 11 — Chanel, the French fashion house, unveiled the first shots from its Cruise 2018-2019 collection campaign, fronted by Spanish actressPenélope Cruz.

After being named as a Chanel ambassador in July, Penélope Cruz now stars in a first campaign for the French luxury brand.

The Oscar-winning actress fronts Chanel’s Cruise 2018-2019 collection, initially presented in a spectacular fashion show at Paris’ Grand Palais, May 3.

Shot by Karl Lagerfeld, the campaign channels the nautical theme of the new collection, steeped in the French chic that is synonymous with Chanel.

Penélope Cruz wears various beret hats, a white tweed jacket, a two-tone cardigan, a sparkly black dress and a pull bearing the words, “La Pausa”.

Shown at the French capital’s Grand Palais in May in front of a life-sized cruise liner, the Chanel Cruise 2018-2019 collection will be shown for a second time October 31 in Bangkok, Thailand. — AFP