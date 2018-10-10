Italy says it won’t budge over budget

Finance Minister Giovanni Tria told lawmakers that the UPB had based its forecast on 'partial and outdated' information and confirmed the government’s growth outlook. — Reuters pic

MILAN, Oct 10 — The Italian government insisted today it would stick to budget forecasts despite a jump in borrowing costs sparked by nervous bond investors, and concerns over the numbers underlying the spending plan.

Late yesterday, the parliament’s budget office (UPB), which is charged with verifying whether the government’s spending and revenue plans meet EU limits, rejected the forecasts used in the 2019 budget as too optimistic.

The independent body was created in 2014 in an effort to boost transparency and confidence in public finances.

The government bases its budget on 1.5 per cent growth, while the UPB expects growth to reach between 1.1 and 1.3 per cent, and the International Monetary Fund only sees an expansion of around 1.0 per cent.

Slower growth than forecast would translate into less revenue for the government, resulting in a higher-than-planned deficit, in turn raising concerns at EU headquarters.

Finance Minister Giovanni Tria told lawmakers that the UPB had based its forecast on “partial and outdated” information and confirmed the government’s growth outlook.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League, also insisted the budget won’t change.

“We won’t turn and go backwards because this is a budget which aids the country. Period,” he said.

The government’s plans to increase the budget deficit next year to 2.4 per cent to step up social spending has raised concerns in Brussels, which believes Rome needs to cut the deficit in order to begin reducing its massive debt, which exceeds 130 per cent of annual economic output.

Italy’s central bank and public accounting office have also expressed concerns about the government’s budget plan.

Meanwhile, investors have sold off Italian government bonds.

Italy paid a rate of return of 0.949 per cent to investors on one-year treasury bills in a placement of €6 billion today, the highest rate in five years.

The yield was double what it paid one month ago, and higher borrowing costs will also frustrate the government’s spending plans.

The “spread”, or difference between the rates on 10-year debt paid by Italy compared with those offered by fiscally conservative Germany, is a closely watched indicator of investor confidence in Rome. It rose above the symbolic 3.0 percentage point level today. — AFP