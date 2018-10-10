AirAsia India names Tata Steel executive Bhaskaran as new CEO

The four-year-old AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Steel owner Tata Sons and Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd. — AFP pic

NEW DELHI, Oct 10 — India’s Tata Steel Vice-President of Corporate Services Sunil Bhaskaran will be AirAsia India new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, replacing Amar Abrol who stepped down in May.

Bhaskaran will assume his new role at AirAsia India effective Nov 15, AirAsia India said in a statement.

The four-year-old AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata Steel owner Tata Sons and Malaysia’s AirAsia Bhd.

Bhaskaran has three decades of experience in the fields of manufacturing, export and commercial operations with the Tata Group.

AirAsia India Chairman S. Ramadorai said: “With India’s aviation sector growing at a rapid pace, we are confident Bhaskaran’s extensive experience, ability to drive performance and work seamlessly with all stakeholders will be a great asset for AirAsia India.”

Bhaskaran graduated with a Bachelor of Technology degree from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in 1985 and a Management Post Graduate from Indian Institute of Management, Kalkota in 1987, and joined Tata Steel in the same year. — Bernama