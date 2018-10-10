US stocks open lower on interest rate angst

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Oct 10 — Wall Street stocks fell early today on persistent worries about rising US interest rates and increased inflation.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,316.49, down 0.4 per cent.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.6 per cent to 2,864.15, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index slid 1.0 per cent to 7,659.70.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bond rose again early today, this time to 3.24, exacerbating worries that higher lending costs could pinch economic growth.

The latest move higher came after US data showed wholesale inflation rose 0.2 per cent in September in the largest jump since June while another closely watched measure remained at a record high.

“The data continue to show a rising trend,” said a note from High Frequency Economics.

US earnings season begins in earnest on Friday with reports from JPMorgan Chase and other large banks. — AFP