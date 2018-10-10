Contesting in PD was the right move for me, says Anwar

Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, speaks during a ceramah in Lukut, Port Dickson October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 10 — With just two days of campaigning to go in the Port Dickson by-election, Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) candidate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is confident that it was the right move for him to contest the seat.

Proof of this, Anwar said, was the overwhelming support that he has received from voters in Port Dickson throughout the campaign period.

“After a week of campaigning, I am happy, I am delighted, and I believe that I have made the right decision to contest in PD (Port Dickson).

People listen to speeches during a ceramah in Lukut, Port Dickson October 10, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Anwar recounted his experience on past political campaign trails, saying that he was surprised by the level of support he received.

“I have been campaigning as the Opposition before this for quite some time. I have never seen the level of support from the Malays the way I have seen it now.

“For the Chinese, they have never seen me as a Malay, but as a friend.

“As for the Indians, I have to sing and dance along with them,” he said in jest to an amused crowd of nearly 1,000 people at a ceramah in Lukut here today.

Anwar added that he is also confident to be Port Dickson’s elected representative in Parliament due to the help of its former MP Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the backing of PH’s top leadership.