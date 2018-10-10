Johor sends volunteers to aid Sulawesi disaster victims

An enormous earthquake on September 28 triggered a massive tsunami that killed more than 1,300 people on the island, with most of the fatalities recorded in Palu. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — Johor is sending six volunteers, including three state executive committee members, to render humanitarian aid in Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, following the deadly earthquake and tsunami late last month.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said in a statement that the mission will be led by Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee chairman Sahruddin Jamal.

The other members are Islamic Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan; Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar, and a representative each from the Johor Health Department, the Johor Religious Council and the JDT Volunteers.

Osman said assistance consisting of equipment, including tents, power generators and clean water supply, worth RM315,000, will be channelled to the locals.

“It is hoped that with this assistance, it can ease the burden of the tsunami victims in Palu,” he said, referring to the city in Central Sulawesi.

Osman said the state government has yet to set the departure date for the mission as it is awaiting clearance from the National Disaster Management Agency due to aftershocks in the area.

“I also understand that until now, there are small-scale earthquakes that are expected to continue.

“I urge the affected people to take safety measures and heed the advice of local authorities, as well as keep updated with the latest news and keep in touch with family members,” he said.

Osman added that he hoped the assistance will help support the emergency relief efforts in the disaster area.

An enormous earthquake on September 28 triggered a massive tsunami that killed more than 1,300 people on the island, with most of the fatalities recorded in Palu.