Melaka exco apologises, says will work on communication skills

Norhizam Hassan Baktee (left) said he acknowledged the harsh words used while communicating with the people to resolve the short cut closure yesterday. ― Picture via Facebook/Norhizam Hassan

MELAKA, Oct 10 — State Agriculture, Entrepreneur Development and Agro-based Industry Committee chairman Norhizam Hassan Baktee has apologised for the harsh words used and will try to improve his weaknesses especially in the aspect of communication in dealing with the community.

Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam, who is also state DAP deputy chairman, said he acknowledged the harsh words used while communicating with the people to resolve the short cut closure yesterday.

“I am aware that the video clip of the incident has given a negative image to me as a people’s representative and the government I represent.

“As an assemblyman elected by the people I have the responsibility to ensure the welfare and well-being of the people, especially the people in my constituency,” he told a press conference organised by the state DAP at the Seri Negeri here today.

The press conference was also attended by state DAP chairman Tey Kok Kiew and secretary Khoo Poay Tiong as well as villagers involved.

The issue pertaining to the closure of Jalan Kampung Pulau Nibong-Taman Akasia short cut in Batu Berendam here has since gained public attention when video clip showing Norhizam arguing and being rude to villagers went viral on social media sites.

Meanwhile, the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council will hold a dialogue with the residents of Taman Akasia, Kampung Pengkalan Batu and the villages in the area, including Kampung Pulau Nibong in the near future.

Tey said the dialogue aimed at finding the best solution for all parties and the dispute between Norhizam and the villagers was considered resolved after both sides met face to face today.

In the meantime, Khoo said DAP welcomed constructive criticism and advice made against the representatives representing the party and would try to improve the weaknesses. — Bernama