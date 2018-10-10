Cops nab two men for distributing drugs via post

Police say the two suspects were detained at 3.25pm by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division in an operation near Jalan Seksyen 10, Wangsa Maju. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Two local men were arrested last Sunday for their active involvement in drug trafficking activities around the Wangsa Maju area here.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Noor Azmi Yusoff said the two suspects were detained at 3.25pm by the Narcotics Crime Investigation Division in an operation near Jalan Seksyen 10, Wangsa Maju.

He said upon inspecting the suspects, the police found an envelope containing a compressed lump of dry leaves believed to be Ganja weighing 140.17 grams.

“The suspects then led the police to their house where four more lumps of the drug weighing 1,600 grams were found. The estimated value of goods is RM2,800, enough to supply to about 350 drug addicts,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, in Kuching, three suspects, including two women from China were arrested at a condominium to assist with investigations into drugs found at the premises.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Sahar Abd Latif said 233 gm of ketamine, fruit juice powder mixed with ecstacy (135.7 gm) and Erimin 5 (18.1 gm) with an estimated value of RM58,080 were also seized.

“All the suspects were checked, and initial urine tests done found that only the 27-year-old male suspect was positive for drugs,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all the suspects had been remanded until October 17, and the case was being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama